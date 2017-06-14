Notts man’s back garden sex act spotted by “disgusted” neighbours

A Notts man sat on his back garden patio and performed a sexual act which was spotted by members of a neighbouring family, a court heard.

Allister Thomson admitted not being “careful enough to ensure people couldn’t see”, between May 1 and May 26, in his back garden at Thoresby Close, Meden Vale, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

The court heard his activities were screened by a fence on one side, and conifers and a shed on the other, but that he was still seen by neighbours at the end of the garden.

A teenage witness said she was “disgusted”, adding: “He was on his own land but was clearly visible.

“He made no effort to hide his genital area. I am concerned that it will happen again.”

Her mother said: “His behaviour has been distressing for the family.”

Thomson, 48, admitted causing a public nuisance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Thomson was “devastated about what happened” and “deeply regrets the way he has behaved.”

“He felt that nobody would be able to see,” she added.

He was fined £305, and must pay £85 court costs with a £31 victim surcharge.