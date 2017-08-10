Notts is one of the luckiest counties

Notts folk are a lucky lot according to the National Lottery, which has revealed the county to be one of its top ten luckiest places to live.

Out of the nation’s 121 postcode areas, the NG region ranks sixth for the number of lottery prizes of £50,000 or more won in the last ten years - up one position since the last time an analysis was done in 2016.

In the last decade, 267 people in Nottinghamshire have won a top tier prize of at least £50,000 – equivalent to one every two months. This includes an amazing 43 millionaires.

Winners who have shared news of their win recently include -

- Last September, the Brown family from Eastwood won £1m on EuroMillions

- Just a few months earlier in July Gordon Rees from Arnold won £1m, again on EuroMillions

- Kerry Poxon, from Eastwood, netted £1.1m on Lotto in May 2014

- Jim and Maureen Emerton, from Carlton, cashed in the £4.5m Lotto jackpot in April 2012

- In March 2012, Matt Topham and Cassey Carrington struck it rich after landing the £45m EuroMillions jackpot

- Alan Rowley, from Selston, became £1.9m richer after clinching a share of the Lotto jackpot in August 2008

EuroMillions winner David Brown said: “I don’t know what it is about Nottingham…it must be that we are all simply great people.

“Having met many of the other Lottery winners from Nottingham since I won last year, many still live in Nottingham. It’s a wonderful area to live in.”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Well done Nottingham. The city and NG postcode has consistently performed since The National Lottery began.

“There are now more than 4,600 National Lottery millionaires across the country. The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country.”

It isn’t just individuals winning big, the entire community benefits from the money raised by The National Lottery. Each National Lottery player helps to raise more than £30m every week for good causes. This helps fund small projects in every community as well as national projects such as Olympians and Paralympians including in the NG postcode, the National Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepont.