Notts hot meals service is a lifeline for the elderly

A council service that provides hot meals to the homes of older and disabled people enables them to feel safer, more independent and nourished.

A survey of 300 people who use Nottinghamshire County Council’s Meals at Home service found the following -

• 97 percent of people agreed or strongly agreed that they felt better nourished

• 98 percent of people agreed or strongly agreed that their family have peace of mind

• 97 percent of people agreed or strongly agreed that they felt safer

• 97 percent of people agreed or strongly agreed that they felt more independent.

Two thirds of respondents also felt that they would be more likely to be in a care home without the service and 77 percent agreed that they visited their GP less as a result of the service.

Social care chief Councillor Muriel Weisz said: “This survey shows the positive impact the meals service has on older people in the county.

“The feedback in particular illustrates that the service is not just about providing good wholesome food as it also helps to give family members greater peace of mind and helps people stay independent in their own homes.”

Nottinghamshire County Council is in the minority of authority’s to still provide a hot meals service at home. More than half the county council’s in the country have chosen to scrap the service to save money in the face of ongoing austerity measures.

To contact the Meals at Home service should telephone County Enterprise Foods on 01623 490015 or visit www.countyenterprisefoods.co.uk