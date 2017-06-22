Notts firms must make most of £500k boost

With wheels in motion for a major cycling event to come to Nottinghamshire, businesses are urged to make the most of the boost to the economy.

When the OVO Energy Tour of Britain comes to Nottinghamshire later this year it is expected to have a £500,000 impact on the economy. Now Visit Nottinghamshire, part of Marketing NG, is telling firms to get involved in the event to reap its rewards.

Brendan Moffett, chief executive of Visit Nottinghamshire, said: “The Tour of Britain presents a great opportunity for local businesses, and we’re keen to work with businesses to help them maximise the impact it has. There are a range of opportunities to get involved, from window dressing in shops, to special offers for visitors, to race sponsorship packages, meaning everyone has the chance to benefit from this exciting event.

“There is still an opportunity for a local business to be a headline sponsor for stage four of the race, giving unprecedented exposure via the 1 million people expected to watch stage four race coverage in the UK, and the 200,000 spectators we’re expecting to line the route in Nottinghamshire.”

Nottinghamshire will host stage four of the race, starting in Mansfield and finishing in Newark, and taking in 175km of the county’s roads. The race has a worldwide TV audience of millions, and is expected to attract 1.6 million spectators over the eight-days it takes place across the country.

Firms can find out how to get involved by visiting events.experiencenottinghamshire.com/ovo-energy-tour-of-britain-nottinghamshire-2017 or emailing rachel.stewart@visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk