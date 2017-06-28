Notts fire crews free stuck horse from trailer

Firefighters from Worksop, Warsop and Newark have freed a horse which became stuck in a trailer.
The incident happened shortly after 12 at Hodsock Lane near Langold.
The horse was released using small tools and the crews left the scene before 1pm.
