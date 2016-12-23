Notts AA patrolman saves Christmas after A1 reindeer rescue

Mansfield AA patrolman Chris Grimes had a festive surprise when he was called to assist a vehicle with two reindeers and Santa’s sleigh in tow.

Christmas was almost cancelled when AA member Carol Watson’s Isuzu Trooper broke down near Worksop as she was travelling with the reindeer - Bow and Randolph - on her way home from a festive event.

Carol was returning from a display in Hull with the animals, part of a 40-strong herd in Northamptonshire, when the vehicle broke down at Blyth Services on the A1 due to a loose alternator drive belt.

Chris said: “When the job came up with ‘two reindeer and a sleigh’ I thought somebody was having a joke. I had to do a double-take at the screen.”

As the breakdown happened around 6pm on Saturday, there was little hope of getting a replacement belt straight away.

But Chris was on-hand to save the day, and got Santa’s helpers back on their way with a temporary repair until the car could be taken to a garage.

Carol later contacted Chris to thank him personally, saying: “Santa’s reindeer arrived home safe and the Trooper will be in the garage on Monday. Santa would like to thank you for a wonderful service and will look after your Christmas presents himself.”