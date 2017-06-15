Nottinghamshire trade summit will be gateway to China

Nottinghamshire businesses looking for export, trade and investment opportunities in the Far East are invited to meet with Chinese firms as part of an exclusive trade summit.

There will be 60 Chinese firms at the event, which is being held at Nottingham Conference Centre on June 26.

The summit is the first major outcome of the Friendship Agreement between the Zhejiang Province and Nottinghamshire County Council, which was signed in April this year. It will see one of the largest inbound business delegations ever to visit the county.

Among the business sectors being represented in the delegation are -

Energy, renewables and environmental protection

Chemicals

Electronics and ICT

Commerce and logistics

Textiles

Processing and manufacturing

Services and security

Construction and housing

Tourism and culture

The event is being hosted jointly by Nottinghamshire County Council and the China Council for the Promotion of Investment and Trade (CCPIT).

As well as providing an opportunity to meet individual companies, representatives from CCPIT will be on hand to talk about the wider trade opportunities in Zhejiang.

Councillor Kay Cutts, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council will join Sir John Peace, chairman of Midlands Engine, and Robert Mayo, vice president of East Midlands Chamber, as key note speakers at the event.

Councillor Cutts said: “Our partnership with Zhejiang is opening the door to lucrative new opportunities for Nottinghamshire businesses in China and is supporting our own aspirations for economic growth and job creation in the county, both right now and post Brexit.

“The large delegation coming to Nottinghamshire this month covers a diverse range of sectors – all keen to do business with local companies. I would urge Nottinghamshire businesses not to miss this fantastic opportunity.”

The event, which takes place between 9am and 2pm, is free of charge for Nottinghamshire businesses, but places must be pre-booked by visiting the China-Britain Business Council website www.cbbc.org/whatson/events/

The event is being jointly organised by CCPIT (Zhejiang) and Nottinghamshire County Council with support from various other organisations.