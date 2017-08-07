Nottinghamshire Police operation targets nuisance off-road bikers

An operation aiming to clamp down on the illegal and anti-social use of off-road motorbikes, quad bikes and other nuisance vehicles has been launched by Nottinghamshire Police.

Operation Incalculability is the latest initiative launched by the Force, in the Ashfield area, as part of its ongoing drive to tackle the inconsiderate and dangerous use of such vehicles.

Other local operations are also underway across the Force to tackle the issue, including the seizure of offending vehicles. In recent months residents have raised concerns about the problem both in the city and in different parts of the county including Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark and Sherwood, Worksop, Bilsthorpe and Bulwell to name but some.

As part of Operation Incalculability Nottinghamshire Police’s Off Road Motorcycle Team, supported by uniformed officers, have been conducting high visibility patrols in the Ashfield area, stopping and checking vehicles and identifying any offences requiring action.

This operation will continue to run over coming months and will be targeting multiple areas.

Yesterday (Sunday August 6 2017) the operation targeted numerous locations. These included the Annesley Woods area where officers issued a Section 59 Order to a rider and disrupted the activity of other riders who sped off towards Hucknall.

Enquiries are underway after officers spotted two quad bikes in the Forest Road area of Skegby that had been doing ‘donuts’. The riders made off but a dangerous driving investigation is being progressed.

Yesterday’s operation also targeted the Export Drive area in Huthwaite where a 13-year-old boy was stopped with his father on a small bike. A community protection warning will be issued to the father.

On Sunday July 30 a six-hour operation targeted the Annesley Woods area and Export Drive area in Huthwaite.

Officers issued four Section 59 warnings and four community protection warnings to riders.

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I go to community meetings and the number one concern currently being raised by residents is nuisance off-road bikes.

“This issue is prevalent during the whole year, however there is a distinct increase with the onset of Spring/Summer.

“We’ve had about 300 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour across the Ashfield area over the last 12 months associated with the use of off-road bikes and quad bikes.

“On average we get about 40 calls per month during the Summer period. That might not sound a lot for the whole district but these are only calls from people who are willing to call us and report incidents.

“We need more residents to help us clamp down on off-road bikes by reporting incidents to us.

“If anyone has any information about people using off-road bikes then please call us on 101.

“We understand the frustration that these off-road bikes cause within our community and we will continue our efforts, in partnership with landowners, to crack down on this anti-social behaviour.”

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “These bikes are not just a noisy nuisance, they can also pose a very real threat of danger to any member of the public in the vicinity and indeed the riders themselves.

“This crackdown is really welcomed as I know how much concern irresponsible use of such bikes causes to the communities affected by them.

“The operation sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be overlooked. I hope that members of the public will support the police by giving them information about off-road bike usage. It really makes a difference.”

Councillor Nicolle Ndiweni, Ashfield District Council portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: “We are aware that off road bikers can be a nuisance to residents in Ashfield. This is not only riding on private land without permission, but also riding dangerously on residential roads.

“Operation Incalculability is sending out a clear message that behaviour like this won’t be tolerated. Ashfield District Council is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police on this issue and urge residents to call 101 and report incidents as they happen.”

For more information visit https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/vehicle-nuisance.