Nottinghamshire Police Cadets clinch third place at national competition

A team of Nottinghamshire Police Cadets are celebrating their successes after clinching the third-place title at the Cadets United National Cadet Competition.

The competition took place this weekend (July 28 to 30) in Shropshire, bringing together approximately 200 youngsters from 16 forces across the UK as they battled it out in a series of team-building activities and challenges.

There was a total of 21 teams who took part in the event, so the team did extraordinarily well in ranking so highly.

PC Paul Kanikowski said: “I had the pleasure, along with Irene Litchfield, of taking seven of our first year cadets, from the Mansfield and Gedling bases, to the national competition hosted in Wolverhampton.

“They battled hard against 20 other teams from 16 Force Areas in mental, physical and team working exercises. I can’t tell you how delighted we were with third place.

“This is a great achievement and they all represented Nottinghamshire Police brilliantly and certainly lived up to our PROUD values.

“Hopefully we will be able to enter a team into the 2018 competition and who knows, maybe move up a place or two!”