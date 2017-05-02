Nottinghamshire firefighters crack down on rural fires that destroy businesses

Firefighters and police officers have joined forces in a crackdown on arson attacks and accidental fires in the Bassetlaw countryside.

Nottinghamshire Fire, in conjunction with officers from Nottinghamshire Police, have been vistings farms in the district to offer a range of advice on things such as security measures and the placement of stacks.

The service’s education team also visited schools as part of the operation, to educate youngsters on the potential dangers of setting fires deliberately.

It comes off the back of a number of deliberate fires that were set on and around Harworth and Bircotes farms last summer – tying up a significant number of service resources.

“A serious fire can significantly affect the financial stability of even the most well run farms,” said watch manager Graham Picker.

“It’s a sad fact that around 40 per cent of businesses, such as farms, that suffer at the hands of arsonists never successfully trade again.

“We’re also doing this work because out of the 76 agricultural fires that the service attended last year, 31 of them were started deliberately.

“A lot of these took place during the warmer months and each unnecessarily took up resources and put people in danger.Operation Bifocal aims to reduce this number by giving farmers some useful advice that will hopefully help protect their businesses, keep people safe, and keep our appliances available for more serious incidents.”

As part of the operation, the team will also be emphasising that it’s not just deliberate fires that can start agricultural fires and destroy businesses – it’s also accidental fires.

Graham added: “Innocently throwing a cigarette, which is still partially lit, from a car window can potentially set a fire that destroys a whole field of standing crops.

“Leaving glass bottles lying around can also cause a fire as these potentially intensify the sun’s rays.”