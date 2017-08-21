Nottinghamshire farm shop’s five-star showing for Great Taste

A Nottinghamshire farm shop served up five of the best at a coveted national awards event which showcases food excellence.

The Welbeck Farm Shop, near Worksop, has won five Great Taste stars in recognition of its high welfare, locally-reared lamb and bacon which is expertly cured in-house by the butchery team.

Out of over 12,300 products to be judged, the shop was awarded Great Taste stars for its Welbeck leg of lamb; Welbeck dry cured smoked back bacon; Welbeck dry cured middle bacon; Welbeck dry cured streaky bacon and its Welbeck own pancetta.

Shop manager Oliver Stubbins said: “Winning five Great Taste awards is a great achievement for our butchers.

“We have previously been awarded farm butcher of the year where our overall display, quality and service has been recognised, however we are always looking to improve and have spent a lot of time perfecting our bacon curing, as well as continuing to source the best locally reared high welfare livestock possible.

“Our butchers hand-cure the finest local pork with our own recipe and it is then aged in the speciality curing room and selected for the counter once the perfect level of aging has been achieved.”