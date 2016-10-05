Nottinghamshire drivers should take care when driving past horses

County chiefs are urging motorists to take care when passing horses on the road.

Nottinghamshire County Council and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner are backing a campaign to encourage motorists to be mindful of people riding horses on local roads.

The Horse Awareness Campaign has been set up by riders to remind drivers of their duty of care towards both horses and riders.

The council is providing a £540 grant to make reflective armbands available to riders, which are designed to be strapped to their arms and can contain medical information such as emergency contacts.