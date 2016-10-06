Nottinghamshire Beavers celebrate 30 years

Hundreds of Beavers celebrated the 30th anniversary of their organisation in true Scouting style - with a day of adventure.

More than 600 Beaver Scouts, aged between six and eight, descended upon the Sherbrooke Scout Campsite, in Calverton, for a day of fun activities, adventures and challenges.

A team of adult volunteers, who had been planning the event for months, delivered an exciting and testing range of activities that were all centred on the fun and adventurous spirit of Scouting.

The Beaver Scouts toasted marshmallows and made s’mores on open fires, deciphered semaphore messages, scaled a giant pioneering tower, traversed an adventure wall, walked a blind trail, and took part in drumming workshops.

There were scores of other activities to keep them busy, such as caving, hunting for mini-beasts, tracking with iPads, go-karting, biscuit making, funfair stalls, inflatable obstacle courses and liquorice knot tying.

The day was a real hit with Beaver Scouts and adults alike.

Alice, seven, a Beaver Scout from Nottinghamshire said: “I’ve had a really fun time, I like toasting marshmallows and the mini-climbing wall, I got all the way around without touching the floor – it was quite tough!”

Hilary Frost, head of Beaver Scouting for Nottinghamshire Scouts, said: “It was wonderful to see the children so busy, making new friends and trying lots of new and exciting activities.

“It’s absolutely right that we should ensure that even our youngest Scouts are able to taste the adventure that Scouting provides.”

The Beaver Colony is the first and youngest section of the Scout Group.

Beaver Scouts are young people aged between six and eight years old.

They are introduced to outdoor activities, having the opportunity to be creative, explore their local community and experience the excitement of a Beaver Scout sleepover with their friends.

