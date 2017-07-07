Norbridge pupils are dancing home with trophies galore

Children from Norbridge Academy in Worksop have won a host of trophies at the National Schools Dance Competition in Stoke.

Norbridge pupils finished first and second in the street dance category, second in the jazz section and second, third and fourth in the contemporary competition.

George Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge said: “The children have worked extremely hard and they are delighted to have achieved such great results”

“We are very proud of their efforts and they are all a fantastic example of our school belief system, which is Be The Best You Can Be.”