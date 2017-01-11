Nightmare Worksop tenant played loud music into early hours and screamed at neighbours

A Worksop nuisance who was slapped with anti-social behaviour injuction for terroriizing his neighbours has been booted from his home with a prison sentence hanging over him after breaching the order.

A1 Housing tenant Carl Millington, of Rushey Close, was originally handed the injunction in November last year after A1 Housing received complaints from one of his neighbour.

These included the “playing of loud music and shouting obscenities” late at night and into the early hours of the morning, which Millington appeared to direct at the complainant.

Despite the injunction, Millington continued to be “verbally abusive” to neighbours and within a matter of weeks had made multiple breaches of the conditions of his injunction.

As a result, A1 Housing were successful in their application to Mansfield County Court on December 20 to add a restriction to the injunction which banned Millington from the property.

While the tenant vacated the property within the timescale set out, he returned to the flat on December 29 and was arrested.

Millington was remanded into custody at HMP Nottingham until all three breaches could be heard together at Mansfield County Court onJanuary 4.

At the hearing, Millington admitted all three breaches and was sentenced to 28 days imprisonment by district judge David Potts for each breach, suspended for the length of the order, with all three sentences to run concurrently.

Don Spittlehouse, managing director of A1 Housing, said: “I hope this sentence sends out a clear message that should you become the subject of an injunction and fail to remedy your actions, you will face the prospect of losing your home and receiving a custodial sentence from the courts.

“In the case of Mr Millington, both of these consequences apply and he has no-one but himself to blame should he go on to permanently lose his home.”

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Mr Millington has clearly taken no notice of the conditions placed on him by the courts and his actions have been completely unacceptable.

“I now hope that the residents of Rushey Close are able to return to a peaceful existence in their homes.”