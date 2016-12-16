‘Nightmare’ Worksop tenant evicted after woman dies from ‘drugs overdose’ at council flat

A “nightmare” Worksop tenant has been evicted after a woman was found dead from a suspected drugs overdose at his council flat.

Housing officers found drugs paraphernalia, including used needles, when visiting Gregory Simmonite’s flat in the aftermath of the woman’s death on August 13.

Neighbours also complained about his abusive, threatening and disruptive behavior around the flat on Lancastrian Way.

Simmonite, aged 39, had moved into the ground floor flat in June 2016 and by the end of July,A1 Housing had received multiple complaints that an excessive number of visitors were calling at all hours of the day and night.

Many of were intoxicated and would congregate in the communal areas of the building. Further complaints were received when residents were subjected to verbal and sometimes racist abuse after asking visitors to reduce the noise levels. This was also escalated when Simmonite made threats to kill a resident when they confronted him about damage to their property.

A notice to formally end the tenancy was served on September 15 and, at the request of Simmonite, was considered by A1 Housing’s introductory tenancy appeals board on October 12 2016, which upheld the notice.

Earlier this month, a judge granted possession of the property to A1 Housing and Bassetlaw District Council at Mansfield County Court and also ordered Simmonite to pay costs of £491.75.

Don Spittlehouse, managing director for A1 Housing, said: “Officers of A1 Housing have provided numerous opportunities of help, advice and assistance to Mr Simmonite on how he can sustain his tenancy. However, he did not heed these warnings and in the interests of other residents of this community we have taken the most appropriate action.”

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Residents should not be subjected to a living nightmare at the hands of one individual.”