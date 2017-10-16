‘Nightmare’ tenant booted from Worksop home after months of damage, drugs and noise

A “nightmare” tenant who subjecting his neighbours to two months of drug-fueled anti-social behaviour, noise and damage has been booted out of his Worksop home.

Craig Gee was removed from the Low Town View flat after complaints from other residents of “frequent visits from drug users” who would sometimes “sleep in the property’s communal areas”.

There were also reports of “suspected drug dealing” in the flat and damage to communal areas, along with “excessive noise” during the day and night that constantly disturbed other tenants.

A1 Housing staff had started to receive thesecomplaints just four days after Gee had moved in.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Despite numerous attempts by neighbourhood housing officers and anti-social behaviour fficers to address this series of events, Mr Gee has refused to engage with us.

“He clearly wished to continue with his chaotic lifestyle choices- to the detriment of the wider community.

“This has left us with no other option than to remove Mr Gee from the property so that other members of the community are able to live without the fear of drug users and strangers congregating around their homes.

“We hope they are now able to return to their regular lives undisturbed by anti-social behaviour at the hands of Gee and his associates.”

Anti-social behaviour officers from Bassetlaw District Council and A1 Housing obtained a closure notice against Gee at Mansfield County Court on Thursday, October 12.

The 43-year-old was removed from the property later that day.

Don Spittlehouse, managing director at A1 Housing, said: “All tenants have a responsibility to respect the welfare of their fellow neighbours and abide by the conditions set out in their tenancy agreement.

“It is clear that Mr Gee had little regard for any of his neighbours and refused to address his behaviour.

“If any tenant commits anti-social behaviour to the extent that Mr Gee did, we will not hesitate to apply to the courts in order to obtain a closure notice and start the process of taking back the property.”

If you are an A1 Housing tenant and experiencing anti-social behaviour in your community, contact your housing officer or call 0800 590 542 for help.

You can also contact Bassetlaw District Council’s Community Safety Team by calling 01909 533533.