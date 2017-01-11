NHS Trust wins contract for Bassetlaw diabetes screening

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals Trust is to bring a vital diabetes screening service in-house after 13 years with an external provider.

The trust has secured a contract with NHS England to take over diabetic eye screening for Bassetlaw patients starting in April.

The service is currently provided by Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

Dr Shivani Dewan, clinical lead for Doncaster’s diabetic eye screening programme, said: “After 13 years of delivering the service in Doncaster this is a real feather in our cap and I am excited for this new venture and I look forward to being able to offer our services to the people of Bassetlaw.

“We will be working hard to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders and service users.”

In addition to the existing clinic at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the new service will see the opening of two eye screening clinics situated within the Diabetes Centre at Bassetlaw Hospital and a mobile camera at Retford Hospital.

Patients will receive details on how to make a screening appointment at the location of their choice via their annual appointment letter.

Trust chief executive Mike Pinkerton said: “It’s great news that a new service will be coming to Bassetlaw and Retford Hospitals, which will build on the commitment, hard work and professionalism demonstrated over the years in delivering the diabetic eye screening service in Doncaster.

“We are looking forward to providing an inclusive, accessible and first class service in Bassetlaw.”

Eye screening checks for diabetic retinopathy, which is a complication of diabetes caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the back of the eye.

This can lead to a loss of sight if not detected early and promptly treated.

Everyone aged 12 and over with diabetes receives an invitation to be screened once a year.

Dr Dewan added: “I would like to say a big thank you to, Joint Programme Managers, Amanda Stallard and Ingrid Thomasson and the team, who have put so much hard work and dedication into making this possible.