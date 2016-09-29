NHS Trust doctors attend conference to recruit more A and E staff

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) travelled to Bournemough to attend the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s annual scientific conference 2016 to recruit doctors to A and E departments in the county.

Armed with ULHT and Lincolnshire goodies, a team headed by A and E consultant Dr Ben Loryman headed south to try to attract doctors to our hospitals and to our county.

Ben was joined by consultant Dr Meg Kelly, Michelle Rudd, a nurse consultant and Steve Ryland, an advanced nurse practitioner.

There is a national shortage of appropriately trained doctors to work in A and Es and along with other trusts in the east midlands ULHT is seriously affected by this. Currently ULHT doesn’t have enough doctors to fill shifts in its three A&E departments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.