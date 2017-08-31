NHS carer caught THREE times over the limit in Rainworth

An NHS carer was more than three times over the limit when police stopped her near Rainworth, a court heard.

Lorna Moss was towing a jet-ski when her Mercedes ML was stopped on Sherwood Way East, at 9pm, on August 11, after a police officer saw her driving slowly.

A test revealed she had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Moss, 52, of The Croft, Morley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Probation officer Tracey Jefferson said Moss, who has no previous convictions, had been drinking in the afternoon when she “made the stupid decision to drive to Lincolnshire.”

She said the NHS carer was about to start a training course to work with dementia patients, but suffers with depression “from time to time” for which she takes medication.

“She is completely disgusted with herself,” Ms Jefferson added.

“She is aware she could have killed someone. She has no intentions of putting herself in this situation again. She doesn’t know if she will lose her job.”

Moss told the court: “I am utterly ashamed.”

District judge Andrew Meachin imposed a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and told her to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Moss was banned from driving for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce her disqualification by 182 days, if completed by December 2018.