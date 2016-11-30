New Worksop shop’s quest to tackle food waste

A not-for-profit shop which aims to combat waste issues in the community by selling unwanted but consumable supermarket products has opened its doors to Worksop shoppers.

Fair ‘n’ Square opened opposite Walker’s House of Flowers this week.

The store offers products that are close to or past their sell by date and have been deemed unsellable by supermarkets despite being perfectly fit for consumption.

Centre manager of the Priory, David Aunins, said: “The Priory is at the heart of Worksop life, something which we are very proud of and strive to further- so it is fantastic to be able to welcome this new community store.

“Fair ‘N’ Square is a fantastic concept- the amount of food we waste as a country is terrible, so hopefully the people of Worksop support the shop to help do their bit.”

The store is part of the Bread and Roses Community Interest Company which is a not-for-profit project.

“All profits will be put back into the company to help run the the new store, as well as creating more jobs, training staff and empowering the Worksop community to work to a tighter budget,” added Mr Aunins.