New integrated multifunctional resource “hub” officially opens at Bassetlaw Hospital

A modernised training, education and library resource “Hub” has officially been opened at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital.

The new facility was opened by Suzy Brain England, Bassetlaw and Doncaster Teaching NHS Foundation Hospitals Trust board chairman.

The Hub, Bassetlaw Hospital, official opening. Pictured at the opening of The Hub are from left, Richard Parker the Chief Executive, the Deputy Director of Education Sam Debbage and the Chairman of the Board Suzy Brain England.

The purposely designed Hub encompasses training, education and library services under one roof, with the aim of offering a “seamless service” for students, doctors in training and staff.

The services were previously housed in the old Kilton Hospital.

Sam Debbage, trust deputy director of education, said: “The trust was granted teaching hospital status at the beginning of this year and this new facility enhances education and training facilities across our sites.

“The Hub is a fantastic resource which will be contribute in supporting the delivery of high quality education and training and continuous development for all of our staff and students working in the trust.”

The Hub, Bassetlaw Hospital, official opening. The Chairman of the Board for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Suzy Brain England, unveils a plaque to the mark the opening of the new Hub at Bassetlaw Hospital.

“The new location is now more central and accessible for all staff and students.”

As part of the design, the space was modernised to accommodate a library and resource centre, e-learning and IT training rooms and meeting rooms.

Richard Parker, chief executive, said: “The opening of this modernised resource facility confirms our commitment to investing in Bassetlaw Hospital and the facilities to support the education and training for the next generation of healthcare professionals across Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”