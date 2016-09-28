New housing development in Worksop is aimed at first-time buyers

Gleeson Homes are celebrating the success of their first development in the Worksop area.

The company welcomedCouncillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council to take a tour of the development, which they say is anticipated to sell out in record time .

The 40 new two, three and four bedroomed homes, located at Keats Court off Kilton Hill near the hospital, are aimed at first time buyers.

Bryan Simpson, regional director for Gleeson Homes, said: “Many of our buyers find that the mortgage repayments on their new home are less than their previous monthly rent and I am delighted that we have helped so many buyers in Worksop quit the rent trap and buy their own home.

“Keats Court is a great example of our company’s policy of transforming derelict brownfield sites into new homes which people can afford”.

On viewing the development Coun Scotthorne said: “It’s fantastic that first-time buyers in the district are able to take advantage of developments such as this and finally get their foot on the housing ladder.

“Building the right kind of development in the right location to enable this ambition is something that the Council is supportive of and it is clear to see that Gleeson certainly have the right mix when it comes to Keats Court.”

Gleeson now plans to launch further developments in Worksop and invest in the area through the opening of a brand new regional office.

More information about Gleeson and the Keats Court development can be found at www.gleeson-homes.co.uk