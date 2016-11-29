New eye service at Doncaster hospital is now open

Doncaster Royal Infirmary has officially opened its newly transformed eye service following an extensive seven month building project.

Renamed the Fred and Ann Green Eye Centre, the space has a new waiting area, 15 examination rooms, seven vision lanes and three treatment rooms to care for patients with a range of eye disorders from common problems like conjunctivitis to more severe conditions which can affect vision such as cataract and glaucoma.

The eye centre also has a new children’s clinic with consulting rooms styled and decorated to suit younger patients.

Dame Rosie Winterton MP is pictured cutting the ribbon at the opening.