New chairman for group which supports the Armed Forces and Cadets

A group that supports and promotes the Armed Forces and military themed cadets in Lincolnshire has a new chairman at the helm.

Lieutenant Colonel Retired (Lt Col Rtd) Nick Foster has taken up the position as the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadet Association’s (RFCA) County Chairman for Lincolnshire.

During his distinguished 35 year military career, the Falklands veteran has worked with all three services on various joint operations and worked extensively in Lincolnshire including at the Ground Based Air Defence (Rapier) Regiment at Kirton in Lindsey.

Nick said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be taking up this important position.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much the Reserve Forces and cadets in Lincolnshire have to offer and I look forward to working with the committee to ensure they receive the best support possible in my time as chairman.”

Ron Gatepain is stepping down after five years in the role.

Ron said: “I thought I should let someone else have the distinction of being chairman, and for me it was an honour.”