New CCTV car snaps 612 dangerous drivers in Nottinghamshire

A total of 612 penalty charge notices have been issued to motorists parking dangerously and inconsiderately outside Nottinghamshire schools and on bus stops using a new CCTV road safety camera car.

In the first ten months of operation from March to December 2016, the CCTV enforcement car has visited all seven districts of the county on at least three occasions- and has received 100 requests from schools to attend to monitor parking issues around their site.

Nottinghamshire County Council approved plans earlier this year for the vehicle to be used to help enforce “keep clear” markings outside schools.

Parking on such markings can seriously jeopardise road safety for children and it is a significant source of complaints and requests for parking enforcement.

Councillor Kevin Greaves, committee chairman for Transport and Highways at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This car is part of our commitment to road safety around schools in the county and it is helping to address the problems of dangerous parking in many areas.

“We are encouraged by the demand we have had from schools, parents and others in local communities who have got in touch requesting this car to visit their area to help address these issues.

“Other examples of our commitment to road safety include the introduction of 20mph speed zones, road safety sessions within schools and the work of our excellent schools crossing patrol services.”

Figures show that 612 penalty charge notices were issued with 380 of these for vehicles parked on school markings and the remaining 232 were for vehicles parked at bus stops,

Penalty charges issued are £70 which is reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

All money generated by the penalty charge notices go directly towards paying for the car.