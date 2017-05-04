New book opens up Westgate’s fascinating past

A new book about Worksop’s past has been written by an author from the town.

In And Around Westgate is written by Chris Pownall and is a past and present record of the town centred around the historic Westgate area.

Chris said: “I have found it a fascinating experience.

“I have obtained some amazing anecdotal tales, including ghost stories.

“My prime objective has been to capture the past and present culture of this special area within Worksop and record interesting details for future generations.

“The subjects I gathered included murder, gruesome suicides, prostitution, commerce and much more.

“I have encountered a connection with famous pop stars from both sides of the Atlantic, plus celebrities from the world of snooker.

“I hope the book will appeal to those have a connection with Worksop, plus a wider readership interested in social history.”

The book is published in the USA by CreatSpace will be available in paperback on Amazon and in local libraries.