National awards for Worksop Amateur Radio Society men

Two members of Worksop Amateur Radio Society have won national amateur radio awards.

Tony Purnell, from Sheffield, and John Whitworth, who is from Chesterfield, have won awards from the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) for the leading foundation and intermediate licence holders in the National UK activity contests.

The pair were highest in the league table at the end of the contest year.

These amateur radio contests take place weekly, and involve member finding and making contact with other radio amateurs in the UK and Europe.

The pair received their awards from Martin Fearn, chairman of Worksop Amateur Radio Society.

Martin said: “It’s great to see society members picking up national awards.

“Worksop Amateur Radio Society has only been taking part in the UK activity contests for a few years, but has been quite successful.”

Both Tony and John, gained their foundation licences in 2015 and following an exam, their call signs are re-issued by Ofcom.

There are three levels of amateur radio licence in the UK – foundation, intermediate and full.

Each licence requires a radio amateur to take an exam and both Tony and John received their training and took their exams at Worksop.