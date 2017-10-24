MyFly’s Tom Fletcher to visit Leeds for book signing

Boy band star and bestselling author Tom Fletcher will be at Waterstones on Albion Street on Friday to sign copies of his latest children’s book The Creakers.

The McFly singer - author of the biggest children’s debut of 2016, The Christmasaurus - will be at the store from 4pm but the ticket-only event has already sold out.

Publishers Penguin Random House Children’s said The Creakers is a “darkly magical adventure story that introduces us to young heroine Lucy Dungston, who wakes up one morning to discover that all the grown-ups in her town have mysteriously disappeared”.

Tom said: “I am so excited to share my new children’s novel. After writing The Christmasaurus and getting to meet so many young readers last year, I couldn’t wait to start writing again.”