Mum’s thanks as optician ‘saves life’ of Worksop boy, 4, in meningitis scare

When four-year-old Worksop boy Daniel Lee kept complaining of headaches, his worried mother decided to have his eyes checked as a precaution.

And that routine sight check at Specsavers in Worksop in October may have helped save Daniel’s life.

Optician Mohammed Suhail, who works at the store on Bridge Street, spotted raised optic nerves and referred Daniel to Doncaster Royal Infirmary within minutes.

Within 24 hours, tests revealed Daniel had contracted meningitis – and without the sight test this would not have been detected at such an early stage and subsequently cured.

Now Daniel’s mum, Robyn Clifford, is urging other parents to come forward and have their children’s eyes checked if they have any concerns about their health.

Robyn said: ‘Daniel wasn’t showing signs of meningitis, but, if it hadn’t been for the opticians, the doctors would never have caught it at such an early stage.

“When we originally took Daniel to hospital for his headaches, they sent him home.

“However, I knew something wasn’t right, so I decided to take him to the opticians for a sight test.

“Mohammed spotted the problem immediately and we hadn’t got back to our car when Specsavers rang me to say they’d got Daniel an urgent appointment at Doncaster Infirmary.

‘Now I’m telling everyone to have their children’s eyes tested if they are at all worried about their health.

“It made me realise that opticians are not just there for glasses.

“They helped saved my little boy’s life.”

Daniel has since made a full recovery and, to thank staff at the store, Robyn visited the store recently to hand out gifts to staff members.

Tracey Jeffrey, store manager Tracey Jeffrey said: “We are delighted Daniel has made a full recovery and that we played a part in his treatment.”

