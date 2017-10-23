Multiple shoplifter in Worksop given another chance

A “multiple shoplifter” who stole washing powder from a Worksop store while he was excluded from a local homeless hostel has been given another chance, a court ruled.

David Hancock, 28, of Queen’s Street, admitted stealing the goods, worth £19, from B&M Bargains, on September 19, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The theft was aggravated because he had “multiple shoplifting matters” on his record, and he had been a one-year community order, imposed in August, for theft.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said Hancock had failed to engage properly with the terms of the order to begin with, but was now “engaging really well” and was volunteering to cook and clean.

“He is in a completely different place prior to the imposition of the drug rehabilitation requirement,” she said.

She added that he was now on the waiting list for an “intensive rehabilitation course” run by a Christian organisation, but there were concerns whether he could cope with the “strict regime.”

Ms Davidson said the hostel where he was now living was “a Mecca for people with other difficulties” and if he was removed from there, “we would be less likely to see him again.”

Magistrates gave him a six week prison sentence, supended for 12 months, on condition he complies with the current order.

He must also pay a government surcharge of £115, which will be added to the £1,163 he owes to the court.

Hancock was told to take advantage of all the support he had been given.