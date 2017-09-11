MP had ‘nothing but praise’ for school after visit

Gainsborough’s MP had ‘nothing but praise’ after his visit to Benjamin Adlard Primary School.

Sir Edward Leigh visited the Benjamin Adlard School and met with headteacher, Sam Coy, following the schools success in recent years in moving from a ‘poor’ rating to a ‘good’ rating with Ofsted.

Sir Edward said: “It is a tremendous achievement for the school to have turned around in such a quick time.

“That I am sure is due to the leadership that Mr Coy provides, the dedication of staff to improve standards with the support of both parents and pupils.

“I have nothing but praise.”

Sam Coy said: “It was nice for Sir Edward to visit our school and recognise the recent journey the school has been on as well as recognising the challenges the ward faces.

“The children were excited to see him and it is nice to have an MP coming to spend time in the South West ward.”

The summary of the Ofsted report said: “Strong and determined leadership has led to rapid improvements to all aspects of the school’s work.

“It is now a good school, and improving further.

“The school has undergone a radical change in culture, ethos and ambition. Leaders and teachers now have much higher expectations of what pupils can achieve.

“Leaders at all levels have a precise, accurate view of the quality of teaching and the progress pupils make. They act swiftly to address any underperformance.

“Leaders have put effective support in place for teachers to learn from best practice in the school and elsewhere.

“This has motivated teachers to work together to improve their practice.

“Teaching across the school is now consistently good. Outcomes for pupils are improving rapidly. The proportion of pupils working at age-related expectations has risen significantly, particularly in key stage 2.”