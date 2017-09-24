More than £500 a year is spent on TV subscriptions

The UK’s largest independent tech retailer surveyed the nation to find out about our TV viewing habits, and if we really get value for money from our subscription services.
The research revealed that the average Brit gets through 16 episodes of TV a week, and pays £42 a month for TV subscription services. This means over the course of a year, the average Brit will spend more than £500 on TV subscriptions.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.