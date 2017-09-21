More than 350 jobs could be created thanks to Harworth development

More than 350 jobs could be created after a logistics developer announced the start of construction of its major new site in Bassetlaw.

Contractor Marshalls Construction has now started work on the 150,000 sq feet Symmetry Park in Harworth for Db Symmetry.

Marshalls will also undertake infrastructure works including the installation of site services and a roundabout to the entrance of the site on Blyth Road.

The announcement comes after Bassetlaw District Council granted approval for this first phase in March.

Councillor Simon Greaves, council leader, said: “It’s fantastic to see work begin on site and this comes as extremely encouraging news for North Nottinghamshire as a whole.

“Db Symmetry’s commitment to the scheme will continue to generate further inward investment for the area and create jobs for local people.

“This level of investment further highlights that North Nottinghamshire is open for business and we have plenty to offer potential developers and businesses looking to make Bassetlaw their home.”

Funding for improvements to the roundabout at the site entrance is part of a £1.5milion Harworth Access Road scheme, with planned improvements to four junctions in the area to reduce congestion and “unlock” growth potential.

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, which promotes economic and jobs growth across Nottinghamshire, is providing £1.1m of that, via its Local Growth Fund.

The Sheffield City Region provided the remaining £450,000 for the infrastructure works needed to get the development under way.

Martin McKervey of the LEP business board, said: “The way to get things done is through the Sheffield City Region.

“In a decade, we have built innumerable business partnerships, smoothed alliances between the public and private sectors, and created highly-efficient regulatory systems – we make it really easy to do business here.”

Freddie Oakey, of Db Symmetry, said: “This is a defining moment in the creation of Symmetry Park and we would like to thank the council for their support to date.

“With Marshalls starting on site this week we have a completion date set for June.”