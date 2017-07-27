Mobility scooter driver who hit bus in Mansfield mixed booze with painkillers

A disabled Mansfield man who drove into a moving bus on his mobility scooter mixed drink with painkillers and was found with cannabis, a court heard.

Damon Simms overshot a crossing on Rosemary Street at 6pm, on July 12, and hit the bus, but when police were called he failed a roadside breath test, and a small amount of the class B drug was found on him at the police station.

Simms, 56, of Intake Avenue, admitted being drunk in charge of a carriage and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Simms, a welder who was not represented, said his knee had been “smashed into about 50 pieces” when he was knocked off his motorbike in an accident.

“I have been on that many painkillers, I was feeling sorry for myself and I went out and had a few drinks,” he said.

“The doctor did say you should avoid alcohol and I shouldn’t have been drinking.”

He said he took cannabis to deal with pain caused by a compressed spine, but told the court it was likely he might not work again.

Simms was fined £100, and he was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.