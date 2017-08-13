Search

Mobile cameras are watching your speed on these Nottinghamshire roads

Mobile speed cameras.
Nottinghamshire Police mobile speed cameras will be operating at the following sites during the week beginning Monday August 14.

Week commencing 14th August 2017

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield

B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield

A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section

A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham

A616, Ompton

A617, Kirklington

Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham

Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham

Beechdale Road (Robins Wood Rd- Strelley Rd), Nottingham

Coppice Road, Arnold

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts