Missing parrot found at Tesco eating biscuits!

Never mind ‘pieces of eight’, this parrot was squawking ‘pieces of BISCUITS’ when she paid an unscheduled visit to a supermarket in Dinnington.

Charlie, a beloved blue-fronted Amazon parrot, decided to have a day out from the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife and Falconry Centre in North Anston, where she has spent the last 17 years.

Worried staff thought she was missing and launched an urgent appeal on social media. The response was amazing, and Charlie was found at Tesco in Dinnington, happily tucking into chocolate digestives, rather than her usual diet of fruit, vegetables and mixed seeds!

She was returned home just in time for her 19th birthday when staff treated her to a special cake -- minus the biscuits!

The centre’s marketing manager, Louise Larcombe, said: “Charlie went missing while flying in our bird display arena. We believed the wind picked her up and flew her off course, and then she couldn’t find her way back.

“Lots of people got in touch to say they had found her, and she is now happy at home at the wildlife centre.

“It’s been quite an emotional few days for our staff, who love and care for all the animals.”