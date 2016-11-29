“Mindless” vandals damage equipment at Gainsborough Adventure Playground

“Mindless” vandals have damaged play equipment at a Gainsborough park.

The damage to the outdoor area of the Gainsborough Adventure Playground (GAPA) in Park Springs Estate took place sometime on Saturday, November 26, or Sunday, November 27.

Company Manager at GAPA, Lisa Pinkney, said: “It is very disappointing for us as the site is extremely well used and loved by lots of local families and having to pay to repair vandalism takes much needed funds away from providing activities for the children.”

The damage caused will cost around £200 to repair.

Leader of Gainsborough Town Council, Councillor Matt Boles, said: “The actions of these mindless individuals are a disgrace.

“GAPA is a fantastic facility that is used by so many of our community and to have this damaged by others is appalling.

“The work that the staff and volunteers do is amazing and must be heartbreaking for them to see all the hard work they put in treated in such a way.

“I just hope these people are caught and dealt with by the police.”

West Lindsey District Councillor Roger Patterson was also saddened when he read about the vandalism on GAPA’s Facebook page.

Roger said: “It is such great place. They have done so much good work. It saddens me that people would do that.

“I think Gainsborough is a great place but people moan about it and then they do things like this. It’s awful. Hopefully they will sort it and something good can come out it and it will bring the community together.”

Earlier this year GAPA announced that Children In Need would be granting them £76,687 over the next three years to help make improvements to the area.

GAPA has been open for more than 40 years and provides services all year round to children aged from 0 to 14 and it includes an Adventure Playground, Nursery and Play Group.

A spokesman from Lincs Police said: “Two windows were smashed in a playhouse and a screen appears to have been set on fire. We are still looking into it.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 165 of November 28.