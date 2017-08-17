Migrants make an impact on economy

Migrants in Nottinghamshire are more likely to start their own business and more than half are educated to at least GCSE level.

These are the findings of research commissioned by commissioned by the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.

The research was carried out to better understand how new migration patterns should inform economic strategy, and skills and training needs connected to this.

Researchers focused on emerging, rather than established, migrant communities; defining emerging migrant communities as: “People coming into the UK, who change the dynamics of a neighbourhood.”

Report authors S4W Ltd and Richmond Baxter Ltd analysed national and regional data, including the UK census and labour market information, spoke to businesses and business bodies including the East Midlands Chamber and Federation of Small Businesses; met with community and voluntary services, and conducted an online survey of 27 CVS organisations; held direct interviews with members of 14 organisations; and used findings from other recent studies.

A D2N2 steering group – including City College Nottingham, Community Action Derby, NG7 Training and Employment Action representatives – oversaw the study.

Key findings included:

l The D2N2 area - which covers Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghsmhire - has proportionally seen far less migration than the UK as a whole. Around 162,000 of the 2.1 million people living in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire was born outside the UK.

l Migrants from more than 100 countries have moved to the D2N2 area;

l Most migrants are of working age; with almost 70% aged from 16 to 64, and almost a third of the total aged 16 to 24.

l Over a third of migrants had Level 4 qualifications or above (Higher Apprenticeship or BTEC equivalent), a further quarter had Level 1 to 3 qualifications (lower GCSE to A-level equivalent), and a quarter some other qualification.

l Migrants were more likely to set-up their own business, compared to the national average.

Peter Richardson, chair of the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Migration is a key influence on UK society and its economy. It was essential that D2N2 commission research into the emerging migrant communities in its area, to inform our economic and employment strategies.”