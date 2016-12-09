Midlands home to highest number of classic cars in the UK

The Midlands is home to the highest number of classic cars in the UK, according to new research.

Analysis carried out by GoCompare and based on over three million insurance quotes shows there are more classic car owners in the Midlands than anywhere else in the country, including London.

The analysis has been carried out to see if our geographical location has an impact on our decisions over the type of vehicles we drive. It also looks at where the most people own sports cars and SUVs as well as breaking the information down by gender.

A spokesperson for the comparison website said: “We conducted the research in order to really get under the bonnet of UK vehicle choices, and what was really interesting is the fact that the East Midlands appears to be the classic car capital.

“Even when we broken things down by gender, the region has the highest number of female classic car owners.”

To see the data, click here.