Medieval merriment at Robin Hood festival

Hundreds of people flocked to an annual historical festival today - but don't worry if you missed out on the fun, it's on tomorrow too.

The Robin Hood Festival is taking place at historic Sherwood Forest this weekend, a popular draw with thousands of visitors each year, many of who come back year after year to enjoy an array of family entertainment.

Expect entertaining scuffles between the arch rivals Robin Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham, colourful displays with costumed characters and medieval music, craft stalls, storytelling, comedy and have a go archery.

Councillor John Cottee, Committee Chairman for Communities and Place at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“We are looking forward to another fantastic Robin Hood Festival which always entertains and excites everyone who attends and is a great day out for the whole family. We attract visitors from across the UK and from abroad to visit iconic Sherwood Forest and celebrate the world’s favourite medieval outlaw.”

For Izi Banton, site manager at Sherwood Forest, a long-serving organiser of the festival, this will be her 31st year of working on the event. She said: "For many of the performers it is their favourite event of the year and of course none of it would be worthwhile doing without the amazing support of the visitors, who come back year after year.

"In fact we now have several generations of the same family coming to the event which is lovely to see, although of course we very much welcome new festival goers!

"And we have great staff and volunteers who work their socks off for the week to help make the event as smooth and fun as possible."

Festival Folk characters always provide a key focal point during the week with many favourites set to return this year including Alan a Dale and Rosie who haven’t missed a festival, the ever popular Legends, tomfoolery from the Medieval Maniax, Billy of Loxley and Simple Tom, medieval melodies from Sloe Gin and the Crazy Dutch Regulars to name just a few of the cast list featuring over 40 different performers and traders.

Around 40,000 visitors attended the festival last year and it is now into its 33rd year. Activities and events are spread across the wonderful setting of Sherwood Forest Country Park near Edwinstowe from 11am to 4pm each day. Due to the development of the exciting new Visitor Centre which opens in Summer 2018 it has not been possible to stage the jousting and falconry this year.

The festival is free entry but with £5 parking and provides a great day out for the family.

Some highlights for the evenings of entertainment during the week include:

Find out more about this year's festival by visiting Facebook: www.facebook.com/robinhoodfestivaland Twitter: @NottsCC #robinhoodfestival