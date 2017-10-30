Mechanic’s drink drive charge for mate’s car in Mansfield

A mechanic was arrested and charged with drink driving in Sutton after police spotted him fetching something from his pal’s car, a court heard.

Police gave Marian Raducan a breath test shortly after the car was spotted hitting the central reservation, at around 2am, on October 15.

His reading was just over twice the legal limit, but he made no attempt to give a specimen for the formal breath test, at Mansfield Police Station, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Raducan, 36, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Raducan was not the driver and the car belonged to his friend.

He said: “He has no licence, he can’t drive and doesn’t own a vehicle himself.

“He had been the passenger. His friend parked on King Street. Mr Raducan came back with the key to get something from the vehicle.

“A member of the public provided the police with a description of the driver, which, apart from their clothing was broadly similar.

“He provided a sample. He was arrested and taken into custody.

“He said: “I wasn’t driving, I was on the street. I don’t know why you did this, I wasn’t driving.”

“Police only need reasonable grounds to suspect he was the driver and the broad description fitted him and he had the key.

“That ticks all the boxes.

“By failing to provide the sample he is guilty of this offence.”

The court heard that Raducan, a Romanian national who is married with two children, had no previous convictions, and works as a mechanic.

He was fined £100, and must pay £85 court costs and a £30 government tax.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.