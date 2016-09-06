Match gallery: Worksop Town v Retford

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Worksop Town were humiliated by neighbours Retford United, losing the Bassetlaw derby 3-0 in front of almost 600 at Sandy Lane.

Badgers had lost all four of their previous NCEL Premier outings this season but looked stronger and hungrier than Tigers, who played like a completely different side from the one that beat Garforth 5-1 in midweek.

Action from Worksop Town FC v Retford United FC Picture: Sarah Washbourn

Most in attendance and perhaps even some in Retford colours might have feared a similar scoreline in favour of the hosts.

But in difficult conditions, Retford outmuscled their more fancied hosts and were fully deserving of victory.

Disappointment turned to anger at the final whistle as Worksop players and Mark Shaw were involved in brief ugly scenes after the manager was targeted by what he called personal abuse.

Related content

Match report: Worksop v Retford

Shaw slams ‘derogatory’ abuse from supporter after ‘horrendous’ derby performance