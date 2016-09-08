Mark Shaw: ‘The pressure is on Handsworth Parramore not Worksop Town’

Tigers boss Mark Shaw feels his side have nothing to lose when they face big-spending Handsworth Parramore.

The Sandy Lane rivals lock horn this Saturday with Worksop needing the win to close the gap at the top of the table after a slow start to the season.

Tigers are 12th in the table, with just eight points from five outings, and are already five points behind Parramore.

But, despite that, Shaw knows the pressure is on the ‘home side’ as they seek to justify their big financial outlay.

“I think we’re playing Parramore quite early on when no one has really got away from anyone else,” he said.

“There’s no pressure on us, we’ve not got their resources.

“The pressure is on them to win games, they should be winning every game with the budget they’ve got.

“In my opinion they’re the dead favourites, just on the standard of player they’ve got.

“They have players who have played a lot of Evo-Stik games, they’re the team that should be winning Saturday.

“We’ve got young players desperate to play football, they’ve pulled players from everywhere and in my opinion they don’t get those kind of players unless they’ve splashed the cash.”