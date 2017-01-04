Mansfield shoplifter cornered in Next changing rooms

A Mansfield thief with “a terrible record of offending” removed security tags from perfume and womens’ clothing when he was cornered in a changing room, a court heard.

Scott John Walker was stopped by suspicious security guards who told him to wait, and he went into changing rooms of Next, on St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, on December 12.

Seven boxes of perfume, womens’ jeans and a top, worth £237 in total, were later found in the cubicle, with pliers and loose security tags nearby.

“He has a terrible record of offending,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting. “It is a really long history of dishonesty.”

James Whyley, mitigating, said: “Back in the day when he was affected by heroin, he was before the courts on a regular basis.”

Walker, 43, of Simpson Road, admitted theft when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

He suffered from a severe blood infection, emphysema and heart problems, said Mr Whyley.

His most recent conviction was on November 16, 2016.

“He got on top of his problems with the drugs. He is pretty much housebound most of the time.”

Mr Whyley said Simpson had been stressed by a rat infestation which had caused a power failure at his home, and had begun dabbling in heroin again.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports to see if he is suitable for a drug rehabilitation course.

He was bailed until Friday, January 6, on condition he doesn’t enter St Peter’s Retail Park.