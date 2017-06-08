Mansfield pair face heroin and cocaine dealing charges at crown court

A man and a woman from Mansfield who have been charged with dealing Class A drugs have been sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Emma Carver, 42, of Southpark Avenue, and Alan Stevenson, 49, of Shardlow Way, did not indicate a plea when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

They were both charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Carver admitted possessing cannabis on January 31.

They were given unconditional bail and the case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court on July 6.