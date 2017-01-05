Mansfield man thumped schoolmate for spreading rumours

A Mansfield man thumped and shoved a schoolmate he’d known since the late Sixties, for spreading rumours about his wife, a court heard.

Robert Faulkner ordered the man “to get over here” on Mansfield Marketplace, at midday, on December 4, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“Mr Faulkner accused him of having some sort of liasion with his wife. He thumped the man on the shoulder and pushed him with both hands.”

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Faulkner had known the man since 1969 and had offered to “apologise and shake his hand” at the police station.

Faulkner, 56, of Newgate Lane, admitted common assault at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Chair June James-Barrett said Faulkner had an “appalling record”.

He was last in court in 2015 when he received a 16 week suspended sentence for assault.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £50, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30. He was fined £50.