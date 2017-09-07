Mansfield handyman threatened cop’s family for seizing his car

A Mansfield handyman threatened a police officer and his family when his untaxed vehicle was seized, a court heard.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a takeaway restaurant, on Littleworth, at 4.45pm, on August 19, where Timothy O’Donovan was making “serious allegations”.

“He told police he wanted to investigate what was going on at the restaurant,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

But officers noticed his vehicle had no tax or insurance, and when they confiscated his keys, O’Donovan flew into a rage and tried to snatch them back.

“He started to swear and punched the side of the van,” said Mr Carr. “He threatened the officer and members of his family.”

O’Donovan, 32, of Abbeydale Drive, admitted using threatening and abusive words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He told the court: “There were some things which I said that I now regret. It was a stupid thing to do. The while thing has caused me hardship.”

The self-employed handyman, who had no previous convictions, said the “whole thing was completely out of character”, and he had been forced to buy a new vehicle after the old one was seized and crushed.

He was fined £65, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.