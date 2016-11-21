Mansfield firm wins national award for innovative housing scheme

A construction company, based in Edwinstowe, has won a national award for its work in replacing old pre-fab bungalows with new, energy-efficient and affordable homes.

Robert Woodhead Ltd, a family-owned firm celebrating its 70th anniversary, landed a constructing excellence award for value thanks to an innovative development in Harworth.

The Smith Square development is creating 71 homes for local people that reduce fuel bills dramatically. It has also boosted the local economy and the local community, giving jobs to a resident who lives just yards from the site and to sub-contractors nearby, as well as offering more than 300 work placements in a partnership with North Nottinghamshire College in Worksop.

“From the very start, this was not just about bricks and mortar, but a scheme that can leave a legacy for the local community,” said Craig Pygall, construction director for Robert Woodhead Ltd, which employs more than 140 people and has an annual turnover of almost £50 million. “We are committed to creating a better experience for all, and I feel we have achieved that at Smith Square. It is already an award-winning site, and we are delighted to celebrate another fantastic achievement.”

The awards recognise companies, projects and collaborations that share best practice and inspire others to adopt new and better ways of delivering outstanding results in the housing sector.

On this project, Robert Woodhead Ltd has collaborated with A1 Housing, of Worksop, Bassetlaw District Council and the Nottingham-based firm, East Midlands Efficiency (EEM) Ltd. A total of 43 pre-fabricated houses, built in the 1950s and 1960s, have already been replaced, with the remaining 28 to be built over the coming year.

Don Spittlehouse, boss of A1 Housing, said: “One of the tenants said that moving into their new home was like winning the Lottery. We are very proud that this new approach to council housing has gained national recognition. It is a fantastic development and could not have been achieved without the vision and willingness to work together of all partners.”

Peter Smith, chief executive of EEM, said the homes were “changing the face of the local area and making a difference to people’s lives”.