Mansfield dad so drunk he crashed car and forgot he was carrying cocaine

A Mansfield dad was so drunk he couldn’t remember crashing into two cars and forgot about cocaine in his pocket when he was arrested two hours later, a court heard

Robert Andrew Waudby, 24, admitted driving while over the limit, without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident and possession of the class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His blue Mitsubischi collided with a black Mazda and a red Skoda on Corporation Street, at around 11.50am on October 1, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Waudby abandoned the car and fled, but was traced to his home on Ruddington Court at 2pm, where a breath test revealed he had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A small amount of cocaine was found in his pocket when he was searched at Mansfield police station.

“He didn’t remember causing the accident and couldn’t understand why he would have been in that area,” said Mr Hollett.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Waudby, a father of three, took medication to tackle psychotic episodes which prevented him from working.

He had been boozing with a friend the night before and the pair drove to Tesco, before continuing the session again.

“He took the cocaine the night before, but forgot he had it in his pocket,” said Mr Hogarth.

Waudby only had a provisional licence, but owned a number of vehicles, one of which he lent to his friend for work.

Magistrates gave him a community order, with 15 activity days to address his misuse of drink and drugs.

He was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £85.